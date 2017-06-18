Man held after he unzips pants, makes lewd gesture at woman on Indigo flight

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger onboard an IndiGo flight, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on the flight from Hyderabad to Delhi.

Ramesh Chand, a resident of Rohini Sector 3, was arrested soon after the flight landed, after which he was taken to the Domestic Airport police station.

According to the police complaint, the woman, a resident of Hyderabad, said that when the flight was taking off, she saw Chand, who was seated next to her, unzip his pants and start a lewd gesture.

She lodged a formal complaint as soon as the flight landed at the IGI airport.

“The woman immediately informed an air hostess about it and her seat was changed. When the flight landed, we received a complaint from the woman,” a police officer said.

Chand was arrested under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 345A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.