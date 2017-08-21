Man follows his stolen car, ropes in Delhi traffic cops, catch carjacker in Dwarka

Chased by some traffic policemen in connection with a carjacking case, two armed men entered a housing society in Dwarka on Monday evening.

But before they could harm the residents, police managed to catch one of them while the other managed to escape. The arrested man was identified as Chetan alias Boxer, who is wanted in several cases of murder and robbery in Delhi and neighbouring states, police said. A pistol has been recovered from his possession.

The accused were crossing Dwarka when Aman, a resident of Gurgaon, and his friend were engaged in idle banter on a scooty when they noticed a silver colour Swift car that looked familiar. Soon, Aman realised that it was his car which was stolen few months before from his residence.

What followed was a Bollywood style chase, cross fire between the accused and police, the criminals entering a residential society and an operation to nab them.

“Aman started chasing the accused on a scooty and called the police. When the car stopped at a red-light, they narrated the incident to the traffic police present at the spot,” police said.

The police officers asked the suspects to get down from the car and checked the dash board, where they found the pistol.

Before, the police could take further action, the accused fired gun shots and ran towards True Friends apartment, sector 6, Dwarka.

The traffic police alerted the police control room and a police team soon reached the spot and caught one of the accused while the other managed to flee by jumping the wall, said Gaurav Sharma, additional DCP, south-west.

The police is questioning Chetan and efforts are on to nab the other accused, Dhirpal.

“A major crisis was averted due to the coordination between the traffic police and police. Soon after the phone call was made, the police personnel in the area were informed about the movement of criminals. Police officers from several stations had reached the spot as the accused had entered a residential society and could have harmed the civilians or used them as human shield,” said a senior police officer.

The operation lasted for an hour, After the arrest of the accused, the police checked the entire premises before declaring it safe.