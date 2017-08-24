Man from Myanmar working as cook in dhaba shot dead in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

A 25-year-old man from Myanmar was shot dead in a dhaba at southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Thursday morning.

Police said that the victim, Inayat, had come to Delhi looking for a job two years ago. He worked as a cook at Mulla Biryani Dhaba where he was allegedly shot dead around 9am. The accused is on the run.

“Information was received that a firing incident had occurred in block B, JJ Colony, Hastsal, Uttam Nagar. On spot enquiry, it came to notice that one person named Inayat, aged 25, was found injured and shifted to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. He was declared brought dead at the hospital,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma.

Police have recovered the gun from which Inayat was shot in the back.

Police sources said that the accused is an ex-worker of the dhaba, who had been fired twice from the job.

On Thursday morning, as soon as the restaurant opened its shutter and customers began coming in, the accused entered the outlet and shot Inayat.

Police said that the incident was captured in a CCTV. A case of murder has been registered at Uttam Nagar police station. “The staff of the dhaba is being questioned. Investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.