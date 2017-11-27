Man gets 14 years in jail for raping 8-year-old

A city court sent a 40-year-old man to jail for 14 years for raping an eight-year old girl, saying that such people have “perverted and evil minds” and carry “animal streak in them”.

According to the prosecution, accused Rajvinder Singh confined the girl in his house and raped her in north Delhi in 2014. Based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, a case was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station.

Convicting Singh for rape and wrongful confinement, the court handed him 14-year rigorous imprisonment and said that the girl’s suffering could not be expressed in words.

“Such an offence having been committed with the child makes it imperative that the offender is dealt with a firm hand,” said additional sessions judge Seema Maini.

The court imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict to be given to the girl. Also, the court granted her compensation of ₹3 lakh.

“It needs to be kept in mind that a penetrative sexual assault and rape are offences, which are the outcome of perverted and evil minds of people, who not just lack sensitivity and emotions but are carriers of animal streak in them, who ravish anyone who comes in their sight, to fulfil their own needs, irrespective of the victim’s age and circumstance. Such sexual offences have far reaching ramifications,” the judge said.

The court further observed that such victims not just sustain physical injuries, but also have to endure mental, psychological and emotional trauma.

“Besides the trauma, social stigmatisation also comes about, making the victim almost a recluse. Such victims shy away from going out of their confinement in their homes, lose interest in life and become ‘misanders’, hating men all their lives, and also lose faith and trust in all human relationships,” the judge added.

The accused had pleaded not guilty and had demanded trial. He told the court that the girl’s parents often quarrelled with him, due to which he was being falsely implicated in this case. The court, however, dismissed his contention as “flimsy”.

“The only mitigating factor in favour of the convict is that he is the main bread-earner of his family, having four children to support and his wife having expired. However, the same cannot eclipse the stress, pain and the trauma, which the tender-aged victim and her family would have undergone, and would continue to undergo till the child is able to wipe out the said traumatic memories of the incident from her mind,” the court said.