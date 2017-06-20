Man jumps in front of metro train at Qutub Minar station, dies
Suicide attempts at metro stations are not uncommon in Delhi.delhi Updated: Jun 20, 2017 00:21 IST
New Delhi
A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Qutub Minar metro station on Monday.
Ravi took the extreme step by jumping in front of the train going towards Jahangirpuri around 9pm, police said.
He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.
Police added they were trying to ascertain the reason why he took such a step.