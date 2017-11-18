Man kills daughter for ‘honour’ in Noida’s Sadarpur, held

An 18-year-old woman was murdered by her father in Sadarpur village of Noida’s Sector 45 on Friday night.

The police said the incident might be a case of honour killing as the father saw the girl talking over the phone, which probably infuriated him leading to the murder.

Police said the incident took place around 10pm on Friday, when the woman, identified as Soni, a Class 12 student, was talking to someone over the phone. Her father, Vijendra Singh Chouhan, confronted her saying that she has been damaging the family’s reputation.

The father-daughter duo then had a heated argument over the matter, following which Vijendra, 48, strangulated Soni with her dupatta. Police said they found marks around Soni’s neck, suggesting that she was choked with force and she could not even raise alarm.

After killing his Soni , Vijendra went to his son and daughter-in-law and informed them about the incident. In the complaint, Soni’s brother has mentioned that she was in a state of shock and could not resist.

Police said after being informed, Vijendra’s son and daughter-in-law rushed out of their room and found Soni lying on the floor. A call to the polcie control room was also made.

Soni was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. A case of murder has been registered at Sector 39 police station.

The accused was sent in judicial custody after producing him in court. The body has been sent for postmortem and reports are awaited.

Station house officer, Sector 39 police station, Avnish Dixit, said,“The suspect was already standing at the gate, waiting for police team to arrive. When we were trying to figure out the address, he called us and gave us his identity. There was no remorse and he said he is the killer.”

Vijendra is a landlord and has rented out the residential building. His son Himanshu is pursuing MBA from a private university in Greater Noida.

Vijendra told police his wife died a year ago, after which his daughter allegedly got into a relationship. He also told police that he was upset with the excessive use of mobile phone late in the night by his daughter.

“Vijendra suspected that his daughter Soni was having an affair. He told us that he had warned Soni several times, but she refused to mend her ways. He said that he had even asked Soni to focus on her studies,” added Dixit.