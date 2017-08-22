Man kills neighbour with file clip inside Delhi police station, 2 cops suspended

A 35-year-old driver was allegedly stabbed with a file clip by his neighbour, inside Ambedkar Nagar police station in south Delhi around midnight. The victim’s wife alleged that the accused had also beaten up the victim after stabbing him.

The murder that occurred inside the investigating officer’s room has forced the police leadership to act against some of its men for failure to prevent the crime and allowing the two men to enter the IO’s room, which is against the law. “The station house officer (SHO) has been transferred and sent to district lines. A sub-inspector and a constable have been suspended,” said Romil Baaniya, DCP (south-east).

The murder took place soon after Anil, the victim, finished celebrating his daughter’s fifth birthday on Monday night. As he was seeing off guests outside his home in Dakshinpuri, his 32-year-old neighbour Vishal approached him. “Vishal works as a peon with a private firm. He wanted Anil to treat him to alcohol on the occasion of his daughter’s birthday. Anil refused to oblige him,” the DCP said.

The refusal led to an argument which soon turned into a scuffle. Seeing the situation deteriorate, Anil’s wife made a PCR call. A police team soon arrived at the spot and took the two quarrelling men to Ambedkar Nagar police station.

But as the two men were being questioned by the police, they again entered into a scuffle. Both men exchanged blows and Vishal allegedly picked up a sharp file clip lying around and repeatedly stabbed Anil. The victim’s wife has claimed that Vishal also assaulted Anil with a rod before the police could pull him away.

Anil died of stab wounds soon after at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Vishal too was injured in the scuffle, but he is out of danger. The policemen who failed to prevent the murder that unfolded in front of their eyes managed to prevent the killer from escaping. Vishal has been arrested and booked for murder.