Man’s body found in outer Delhi’s Ranhola, cops suspect he was beaten to death

An unidentified body of a man drenched in blood was found in outer Delhi’s Ranhola on Sunday morning. The man’s hands and legs were tied and he appeared to have been beaten to death, police said.

A local spotted the body and made a call to police around 8.45am. The body was later sent to a local mortuary.

The man did not have any valid proof with him and hence his identity is still unknown. He appears to be in his 20s, police said.

A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against an unknown person at Ranhola police station and efforts are on to trace the accused.

Police officials said that locals are being questioned to know if they saw any suspicious activity in the area.

“We are going through reports of men who have gone missing in the past one week. Prima facie, it appears that the man was murdered and later his body was dumped here. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer.

Police are also going through the CCTV footage of the area.