Man shoots female friend before killing himself at Delhi park

A man shot dead his female ‘friend’ as he suspected her of speaking to another man before killing himself at a public park in north Delhi’s Burari on Sunday evening.

The man died on the spot while the woman is battling for her life at a hospital in the neighbourhood.

The deaceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a man in his late 20s and a resident of north Delhi. According to Milind Dumbere, DCP (north-west), initial probe suggested Sonu was in ‘love’ with Rupal Yadav, a resident of Burari.

“Our enquiry shows they knew each other for some time and were good friends. But he suspected that she was speaking to someone for the past few days. He was jealous and could not tolerate her speaking to anyone else,” said the DCP.

He added that more clarity on the nature of their relationship would be known if and when the woman is in a position to give a statement.

On Sunday evening, the two met in the Coronation Park and were allegedly involved in a lengthy heated argument. Around 8pm, Sonu suddenly pulled out a pistol he had been carrying with him.

He first shot at the woman before shooting himself. The sound of the gunshots drew the attention of the park visitors. Police were informed and the duo was rushed to a hospital where Sonu was declared brought dead. Police said the woman appeared to have been shot twice, but they are awaiting the doctor’s report.

A search of Sonu’s clothes have resulted in a ‘suicide note’, the authenticity of which is yet to be proven. Police also recovered a motorcycle and a scooty near the murder spot, but they are yet to be linked to either of the duo.

A murder case has been registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station and questioning of the family members of the duo has begun.