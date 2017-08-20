Man shoots neighbour dead for filming him while bathing in Sangam Vihar

A 23-year-old man in south Delhi was stabbed to death for allegedly shooting a video of his neighbour playing with his private part while bathing.

Suraj,23, a father of three, was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife and scissors allegedly by Neeraj, 21, and his two brothers. Suraj was a ward boy at the RR hospital in west Delhi. He had allegedly shot a video of Neeraj and circulated it among his friends in their colony in Sangam Vihar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Chinmoy Biswal said on Saturday evening the police control room received information about a stabbing incident in Sangam Vihar. When police reached the spot, they saw blood marks on the crime scene and learnt that a man named Suraj had been rushed to the nearby AIIMS Trauma Centre. Suraj was declared brought dead at the hospital.

During investigation, police learnt that Suraj and Neeraj were neighbours who lived Sangam Vihar. Suraj’s wife, Tara, told HT that Neeraj used to bathe in the open and made indecent gestures when women passed on the road.

“Suraj’s family alleged that neighbours had warned Neeraj not to indulge in the indecent act. Suraj’s wife, Tara, alleged that on Saturday morning, when Neeraj was bathing and making vulgar gestures, she informed her husband. Suraj shot a video to teach him a lesson by informing the police. They had a tiff, but it was settled among the two families,” an investigator said.

Locals said around 10 pm on Sunday, when Neeraj was returning home with his mother, he saw Suraj showing the video to his friends near their house. Neeraj also learnt that Suraj had circulated the video in the colony during the day, which infuriated him and they got into a fight.

“Neeraj also called his cousins, Ankit and Jeetu. They also joined the fight and thrashed Suraj. Later, they stabbed Suraj with a kitchen knife and a pair of scissors in his chest and stomach,” the investigating officer said.

Colony’s ‘pradhan’, Satpal, told HT that Neeraj had been warned not to bathe in the open and make indecent gestures. “However, he was addicted to drugs and engaged in such acts under the influence,” Satpal said.

Additional deputy commissioner Biswal said police have arrested Neeraj and are looking for his cousins, Ankit and Jeetu.