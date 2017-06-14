Man ‘shoots’ self after quarrel with wife in Delhi’s Geeta Colony

A 30-year-old man allegedly shot himself inside his house in Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Wednesday morning after a quarrel with his wife the previous night.

The police received a call about Haseen having shot himself at 5:52 am. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. No suicide note was recovered but police found the countrymade pistol.

According to the police, Haseen had an argument with his wife Saira over her talking to a Delhi Police constable. They reportedly started beating each other and Saira even allegedly used a blade to attack her husband.

“Following the fight, the visited the police station, possibly to settle the matter, but returned without giving any complaint. After returning home, the couple slept in different rooms. When they woke up around 5 am for Ramzan prayers, Saira heard a gunshot. When she went to check, she found Haseen on the floor, bleeding. She made a PCR call and alerted the neighbours. The couple’s two kids were inside the house when Haseen allegedly shot himself,” a senior police officer said.

Haseen’s sister Farah told police that he was upset over his wife allegedly having an extra-marital affair with a constable.

“In her statement she alleged the couple had fights over one of Saira’s friends, a Delhi cop. She stated that a night before, Haseen read a few of Pradeep’s chats on Saira’s phone, which had enraged him and the two had an argument. She said that the argument turned violent,” a police officer said.

Haseen’s sister alleged that the couple went to the police station to settle the matter with Pradeep but they were sent back. “My brother received a call from the constable who offered her money to settle the issue and not file any case against him,” she alleged.

Police will probe the role of the constable. “The allegations against the constable will be probed. We have initiated an investigation and Haseen’s body was sent for postmortem,” DCP, Shahdra, Nupur Prasad said. The police will probe where Haseen bought the pistol since he did not have an arms licence.

Saira, orginally Manpreet Kaur, converted to Islam to marry Haseen four years ago. Problems in their marriage started two years ago.