Man tries to rob lawyer for December 16 gang rape convicts

A young man allegedly assaulted and tried to rob a 62-year-old lawyer, who was one of the defence counsels for the December 16 gang rape convicts, in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar early on Saturday.

The 18-year-old accused Pirag alias Priyag was later nabbed, police said.

Lawyer VK Anand, who was the counsel for accused Mukesh during the trial of the 2012 gang rape and murder case, told police he was outside his office when the alleged assailant struck.

Anand’s son, Vibhor, told Hindustan Times that the attack happened when his father was waiting for his assistant Pawan before heading back home from office around 1am.

“My father had sent Pawan to collect something from the office, and while waiting he felt someone grabbing his neck from behind. We think he was trying to snatch something from my father,” said Vibhor.

He said that his father was rescued as Pawan

spotted the accused and rushed to the spot.

“On seeing Pawan, the boy panicked and tried to run. But he was caught by a passersby who then called police,” said Vibhor.

DCP central MS Randhawa initially said the attacker was found to be a minor and prima facie, the offence appears to be an attempt to robbery.

However, later it emerged that the person was an adult and a case of attempt to robbery was registered against him and he was arrested.

“We have arrested the accused and booked him under sections of attempt to robbery under Section 393 of the Indian Penal Code,” a senior police officer said.

Asked if they suspected the attack to be linked to the December 16 case, Vibhor said it was unlikely.