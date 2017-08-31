Management grad targeted by snatchers twice within seconds, he nabs one of them

A 22-year-old man was targeted by two snatchers within seconds in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on Monday evening. The first one snatched his mobile phone from his hand while the other pulled his wallet from his pant pocket.

But Ravi Kumar Singh, a management graduate, decided to look for the snatchers and succeeded in spotting one of them loitering around in the same neighbourhood sometime after the crime.

The snatcher was arrested but SIngh could get back only his wallet, not the Rs 4,000 cash inside it. The other snatcher, who took away his mobile phone, is on the run.

A native of Rohtash in Bihar, Singh lives in Uttam Nagar and is a relationship executive with a brokerage firm in west Delhi. On Monday evening, he was conducting a promotional event for his firm in Chandni Chowk, barely a kilometre from where a woman hurt herself after falling off an auto while fighting off snatchers just hours earlier.

As Singh was walking through a lane next to Moti Cinema around 6 pm, he sensed a masked youngster approach him from behind. Before Singh could sense any threat, his Nokia mobile phone was snatched from his hand.

“I had barely understood what was happening when another youth reached out for my wallet in my pant pocket. I was shocked at being targeted twice. But when I chased him, he stopped and tried to sedate me using a handkerchief soaked with some substance,” Singh told Hindustan Times.

Singh remembers falling unconscious for a few minutes. “When I regained consciousness, it struck me that my money, phone, cards, identity proofs, everything was gone. I sat on the roadside and cried,” he said.



But the desperation to recover his robbed items forced him to quickly get over the shock and search the snatchers. “I had seen the face of the man who snatched my wallet. I decided to search for him,” said Singh.

He was almost about to give up after a 45-minute search when he suddenly found himself nearly face-to-face with the unmasked snatcher near Fountain Chowk, 500-700 metres from the crime spot.

Not willing to take on the snatcher head-on, Singh hurriedly covered his face and looked around for police. He found a PCR team standing nearby and approached them.

The PCR team nabbed the suspect -- later identified as Saddam – and informed the local police. Saddam was frisked and Singh’s wallet was found in his possession. “My documents were safe, but only Rs 350 cash was found inside. My wallet contained another Rs 4,000,” he claimed.

“The other snatcher turned out to be his associate, Imran, who remains on the run. The duo has been booked for theft, assault to commit theft and receiving stolen property,” said a police investigator.