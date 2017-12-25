Men on bike snatch phone from diplomat Eenam Gambhir in Delhi

The first secretary of India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Eenam Gambhir, has become the latest victim of Delhi’s infamous snatchers. Diplomat Gambhir, who is posted in New York, is home for a vacation and was out for a post-dinner walk with her mother on Saturday night, when two men on a motorbike snatched her mobile phone on the pretext of asking for directions.

The 34-year-old Indian Foreign Service officer was in news earlier this year when she delivered a stinging response to Islamabad at the UN General Assembly in September. The speech, where she had described Pakistan as “Terroristan” had made headlines.

Her father, Jagdish Kumar Gambhir, said the iphone had a US-registered SIM card and contained crucial work-related documents.

There are at least 24 snatching cases reported across the city every day. Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, in an interview to HT earlier this month, had admitted that snatching was one of the Capital’s biggest law-and-order concerns and proposed drastic changes that call for harsher sentences for the guilty. He said the police have asked for amendments in the existing anti-snatching laws.

Till November 30 this year, 7,870 cases of snatching were registered in the city. According to police data, only 4,154 of these cases were solved.

Jagdish Kumar Gambhir told HT that the incident happened barely hours after his daughter had landed in Delhi.

“It was close to our house in A Block, Rohini, Sector 7. At around 11:20 pm, when my wife and daughter had reached Vatsalya Mandir, two men on a motorcycle stopped near them and started asking for directions to the Hanuman mandir. Raising the hand in which she was holding her phone, Eenam pointed towards the temple to guide them. Just then, the pillion rider snatched away the iphone7 from her hand and the bikers drove away,” he said.

In her statement, the diplomat told the police that she could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle because it was dark.

Based on her statement, a case under Sections 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) , 379 (Punishment for theft) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered at the Rohini North police station against two unidentified men. Till Sunday evening, the police had not identified the snatchers.

“We have registered a case and are making efforts to trace the suspects. We have formed several teams and we’re scanning footage from available cameras in the area,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta.