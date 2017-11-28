Mercedes stolen from showroom in Delhi’s Moti Nagar

Four men allegedly broke into a second-hand car showroom and stole a Mercedes car, a pistol and a 300-kg safe with R12 lakh cash and car keys in it, in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar early Tuesday morning.

The theft that took place at the shop near the Moti Nagar police station was captured on CCTV camera.

DCP West Vijay Kumar said the list of stolen articles include a licensed weapon.

“The theft took place around 2.40 a.m. Prima facie it appears they had come to steal the safe and when one of the keys was found to be of a parked Mercedes, they drove away with it as well. Further probe is on,” said Kumar.

Kumar said they were scanning 70 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity to establish the identity of the accused.

The CCTV footage shows four men stepping out of a Baleno car outside the showroom. While two men went inside the showroom, the others waited outside.

Within a few minutes, the two thieves who went inside came out with a 300kg iron locker consisting of 12 car keys and Rs 12 lakh in cash.

“They stepped into the Baleno car and escaped. The other two left in the a Mercedes car,” said Kumar.

When the security guard, who allegedly went to the toilet, came back, he informed the showroom owner Lokesh Mittal.

Since Mittal was out of town with his family in Rajasthan, his brother Kapil informed the local police.