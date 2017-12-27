Mumbai model alleges gang rape in Delhi’s RK Puram

A 20-year-old woman has alleged she was raped by three men at a flat in south Delhi’s RK Puram on Monday, police said. Police have registered a case of gang rape and arrested all the three suspects.

Romil Baaniya, DCP (south-east), quoted the woman, a model, as alleging that one of the suspects had befriended her in Mumbai.

He allegedly offered to help her get acting assignments as he claimed to know film directors, police said.

The duo had arrived in Delhi a few weeks ago and they spent time together, the DCP quoted the woman as saying. On Sunday, the man took her to a mall in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj where they met his two friends.

“From the mall, the four of them drove to a flat in RK Puram Sector 13. The woman was allegedly lured into having drinks with them. The next day, the three of them took advantage of her inebriated state and took turns to rape her. She informed police on Monday night,” said an investigator not authorised to speak to the media.

She identified the three suspects after which police arrested all of them. Police registered a case of gang rape at the Sarojini Nagar police station.