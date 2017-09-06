Mumbai robber posts selfie of first air travel on Facebook, gets caught in Delhi

A selfie with an aeroplane landed an alleged robber on the run from Mumbai in the police net. Sonkar, who worked as a salesman, wanted to make his maiden air travel experience memorable. So, he captured his picture with the plane in the background at Mumbai airport and posted it on Facebook.

He was allegedly fleeing the city in an attempt to evade the arrest after robbing a woman in Khar of cash and jewellery worth Rs 32 lakh.

However, the police traced him using the aircraft number, which helped them to track him down to Delhi. Sonkar had deboarded at Delhi’s IGI airport and was staying in Daryaganj area with one of his relatives. A tipoff on Monday led to his arrest from Kashmere Gate bus terminal in north Delhi.

The accused worked as salesman in a ration shop in Mumbai and his cousin was a domestic help at the house in Mumbai’s Khar neighbourhood where the robbery was committed.

The duo along with their two associates allegedly entered the house on August 30 when the male members were away at work. They then tied the only woman present there before making away with Rs 25 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh, said Jatin Narwal, DCP (north).

The robbers then parted ways from them to avoid getting arrested. Sonkar had caught a flight to reach Delhi and was allegedly waiting for an opportunity to further get away.

After he was arrested, Delhi Police recovered Rs 7 lakh cash and some jewellery.