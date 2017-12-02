NCRB data: Delhi’s crime figures can’t be compared to other cities, says police chief

A day after NCRB data showed Delhi topping the crime charts in 19 metropolitan cities in 2016, police commissioner Amulya Patnaik said Delhi cannot be compared to these cities because of its “typical policing problems” and the “floating population”.

“Delhi’s crime statistics can only be compared to the last year’s record of the city. It can’t be compared to other cities because Delhi Police is also involved in a lot of other works such as VIP security and maintaining law and order, which doesn’t happen in other cities,” Patnaik told HT.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released on Thursday showed that Delhi contributed 38% of all the crime cases registered across 19 metropolitan cities.

The city was ranked the most unsafe among the 19 cities – all with a population of over two million, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Jaipur, Kochi, Nagpur and Patna.

Patnaik, however, admitted that the large number of vehicles being stolen everyday is a worry. Data showed that half of all 74,293 vehicles stolen across India last year were in the national capital.

“In 2015, we launched online reporting of thefts. This encouraged people to report all kinds of thefts. Earlier, people often chose not to report loss of small items because they did not want to go through the trouble of visiting a police station. So, thefts have not really increased, reporting has gone up,” said Patnaik.

“We actually see this reporting of crime as a healthy trend. It means people are making greater use of this online facility,” he said, adding that “free and fair registration” of cases also led to an increase in FIRs.

The commissioner claimed that most heinous crimes and offences against women have dipped this year. “Heinous crimes such as kidnapping and robberies have gone down by 24% this year. Rapes, molestations and cases of outraging the modesty of women have dipped by 25%,” said Patnaik.

According to the NCRB data, in 2016 Delhi accounted for one in every three crimes against women as well as 40% (1,996) of rapes in the metropolitan cities. With 182.1 of every one lakh women being targeted in Delhi last year, the national capital scored poorly in terms of crime rate. The national average stood at 77.2.