New Delhi Municipal Council gears up for International Yoga Day with graffiti, sessions

This International Yoga Day, Central Delhi is the place to be. The New Delhi Municipal Council is gearing up for the event on Wednesday morning across parks and gardens in its jurisdiction.

“Daily yoga sessions are being conducted at 6.30-7.30am. On Sunday, a grand rehearsal is being planned for the June 21 event, which is expected to see 18,000 participants. Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are expected to attend the event on Wednesday,” an NDMC official told HT.

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 since its inception in 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UN address had suggested the date as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares special significance in many parts of the world.

As part of the NDMC’s preparations, different yoga and spiritual organisations are managing the morning sessions along with council officials.

“At Nehru Park, Art Of Living, at Lodhi Garden, Patanjali Yog Ashram while at Talkatora Stadium, Vivekananda Yoga Ashram are helping out in the yoga camps. We have provided carpets and loudspeakers. On Wednesday, we are expecting 10,000 people in Connaught Place, while 1,000-1,500 people each in other gardens,” he said.

The council has also been painting yoga-themed graffiti on the walls of prominent locations in areas under its jurisdiction.

Apart for beautification, this is also generating a lot of curiosity among the onlookers and buzz for the upcoming yoga day, officials say. Many students and children have volunteering along with professional artists.

“Since yoga has been acclaimed at the international level and had been practised not only in India but overseas also, so the NDMC has decided to spread its message which works on the level of ones body, mind, emotion and energy has had been practised by our ancestors to the people at large,” the official said.