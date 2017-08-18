New roller at Delhi airport to separate suspicious baggage, reduce waiting time

Your wait at the security check at Delhi airport will soon get shorter with security agencies planning to introduce new baggage roller, which will segregate the suspicious baggage from the normal ones automatically. At present, if something suspicious is noticed in the bag through baggage scanner, the machine is stopped to collect that bag manually leading to increase in waiting time at the security queue.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has proposed to introduce two-level baggage roller connected with the X-ray machines to segregate suspicious baggage.

“Passenger will put baggage in the machine and if the CISF staff watching the screen notices something suspicious, he will press a button, which will send the baggage to the lower level. This way, the machine will continue to run and suspicious baggage will also be kept away from the reach of owner. There will be a separate area where baggage will automatically go for manual checking,” said a CISF official, requesting anonymity.

The CISF said that such machines are used at other international airports and it will be helpful in reducing the threat and reducing the waiting time.

“The check-in luggage of passenger is screened this way only. Delhi airport has a five-level in line baggage screening system where there is no manual interference. Based on the level of suspicion, the baggage goes a level up. But for the hand baggage, the system is manual and often leads to long queues,” the official added.

As the passenger traffic continues to grow faster than the expected rate; the Delhi airport operator has started expansion of Terminal 3 and planned expansion of T1 in phased manner. The new equipments will also help in smooth flow of passengers.

“At the security check, passengers used to complain of less space where they put the electronics in the tray. The design of that portion will be changed to accommodate more passengers,” the official added.

Delhi airport currently has 130 immigration counters and about 40 security check counters at the Terminal 3. Sources said that the airport is planning to add at least 30 immigration counters at both departure and arrival while decongestion at security check will be removed through design change.

The CISF has also planned dedicated corridor and express security check for domestic travellers carrying only hand baggage to bypass check-in and security areas. The CISF plans to replicate Hyderabad airport model where express security check has been introduced. Under this set up, a passenger is frisked at the entry gate and can go straight to the boarding point bypassing check-in and security area.