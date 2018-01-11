NGT allows registration of new diesel trucks for carrying petrol

In a relief to public sector oil companies, the National Green Tribunal has allowed registration of new diesel vehicles conforming to BS-IV norms to be used for transporting petrol or petroleum products.

A bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice UD Salvi directed the commissioner of the transport department of the Delhi government to register the vehicles, subject to certain conditions.

The order came after the oil companies told the tribunal that they do not possess any diesel vehicle which are more than 10 years old for transporting petroleum products.

“The new vehicles that are sought to be registered now should be BS-IV compliant. The applicants shall file an affidavit before the tribunal as well as before RTO that they do not possess or engage any diesel vehicle/truck which is more than 10-year-old for the purpose of transporting fuel granted by oil companies.

“It is also directed to furnish details of the other vehicles owned by this applicant in the form of affidavit. The said vehicle should be duly maintained and used only for exclusive purpose of carrying petroleum products and no other use,” the bench said.

The green panel directed the department to “dismantle” old vehicles which are over 10 years of age and ordered that new vehicles should be fitted with Global Positioning Systems.

The direction came on a plea filed by oil companies contending that the NGT had banned the registration of new diesel vehicles as well as re-registration of such vehicles after 10 years.

Later, the Supreme Court had also banned the registration of diesel-run SUVs and cars with engine capacity beyond 2000cc in Delhi and National Capital Region.

Due to this, the transport department was not registering newly-procured vehicles, which conform to BS-IV norms, and not re-registering old vehicles, the plea had said.

In September last year, the tribunal had declined to lift its ban on decade old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR noting that emissions from diesel vehicles were carcinogenic.