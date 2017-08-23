NGT fines forest ministry, Delhi govt R50K for not submitting Yamuna report

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of R50,000 each on the Union Environment Ministry (MoEF) and the Delhi government for not submitting a status report on rejuvenation and restoration of the Yamuna river.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar passed the order after the counsels of the ministry and the Delhi government failed to appear before it and no report was placed on record.

“Nobody is present on behalf of NCT Delhi and ministry of environment, forest and climate change and no status report has been filed by them. Our order dated August 8, 2017 was peremptory. Let both these pay Rs 50,000 as cost. List this matter for compliance within one week,” the bench said.

The matter will be heard next on August 29.

The green court had earlier asked Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and the Central Pollution Control Board to submit a detailed report on rejuvenation and restoration of the Yamuna in three weeks, saying pollution in the river was of serious concern as it was highly contaminated by industrial effluents and sewage.

It had directed the pollution control boards of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to jointly conduct a study on water quality and flow of the Yamuna at the point where it enters Haryana, and submit a list of industries located in its catchment area.

The tribunal had earlier banned open defecation and dumping of waste on the floodplains of the Yamuna and announced an environment compensation or penalty of R5,000 for those who violated the order.

It had also constituted a committee headed by the Delhi Jal Board CEO to oversee the execution of work related to the cleaning of the river and asked the water utility to submit reports at regular intervals.

The green court had said almost 67% of the pollution reaching the Yamuna would be treated by two sewage treatment plants (STP) located at Delhi Gate and Najafgarh in the first phase of the Maili se Nirmal Yamuna Revitalisation Project 2017.

After hotels and hospitals, NGT fines Delhi malls and colleges

After taking a critical look at garbage management of hotels and hospitals in the last few days, the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday fined four malls and three colleges of Delhi over the same issue.

While V3S East Centre Mall has been fined R3 lakh, Mahatta Towers R1 lakh, The Cross River Mall R1.5 lakh while Aggarwal Fun City Mall will have to pay up R50,000.

Three colleges–Vivekananda Mahila College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business and Shyam Lal College will –have to pay R25,000 each.

The principal bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar gave the order on Wednesday while hearing a petition by Almitra H Patel, who had sought directions on waste management in hospitals, hotels, colleges, malls, railway stations and bus terminals.

The NGT action comes after an interim report submitted by a committee set up by it recommended action against defaulting bodies for improper management and treatment of sewage and lack of mechanism to recycle waste.

The green court had directed the committee to inspect all five-star hotels, hospitals which have more than 200 beds, cooperative group housing societies with over 300 flats, markets, shopping malls with a built up area of over 50,000 square metres and colleges having hostel accommodating more than 500 students in Delhi.

Earlier, on Monday, four government hospitals were fined R50,000 each for mismanagement of biomedical waste and laxity in complying with solid waste management rules. Last Friday, the green court had announced fines of R2 lakh on a few private hospitals. Before that, over 17 city hotels also faced fine for laxity in garbage management.