NGT tells DU to rusticate students found putting up poll posters on campus

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday warned the Delhi University students of rustication if they were found putting up posters on the campus walls or distributing pamphlets ahead of the upcoming students’ union elections.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the DU authorities to remove within 24 hours all the posters defacing the university property and said the violators would be fined R5,000 for not abiding by its order.

The green court made it clear that if the students are found violating its directions again, the university authorities may even rusticate them.

The NGT’s directions came on a plea filed by Delhi University law student Nithin Chandran through advocate Aditya Parolia against indiscriminate wastage of paper during the students’ body elections.

The tribunal fixed the matter for September 18 to check whether these directions have been complied with.

DUSU (Delhi University Students’ Union) elections are scheduled on September 12.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the NGT had strongly objected to the blatant use of paper in the DUSU elections in violation of its order restraining the students’ body from using pamphlets and splattering the walls of the varsity campus with posters.

It had issued notice to the Delhi University and asked for responses from the DUSU and the University Grants Commission, asking them to appear before it.

The plea had said, “Every year in DUSU election and other student bodies election, the quantity of paper wasted in canvassing and campaigning is huge and the damage therein to the environment is irreparable.

“On every election, tonnes of paper are wasted for canvassing by the candidates and their supporters. Wherein, there is no accountability for usage of paper and neither there is any norm or procedure for re-cycling of this waste paper,” it had said.

The petitioner had also cited the Supreme Court’s 2006 order directing universities to implement the recommendations of the JM Lyngdoh committee in their students’ union polls.