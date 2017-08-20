Nigerian woman allegedly kills boyfriend during violent quarrel

Police arrested a Nigerian woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and fellow Nigerian to death during a violent quarrel outside their house in west Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

The woman had rushed her boyfriend to a nearby hospital but the 30-year-old man died of excessive bleeding. Police said the deceased Izzu, ran a garments business and was in a live-in relationship with Uzuma (24). The woman ran a food stall near their house in Uttam Nagar’s D block. The two were in a live-in relationship for over a year and stayed at a rented house.

Investigation revealed that at around 2 pm on Saturday, the couple had a fight. Police suspect the tiff was related to a financial dispute between the couple. Uzuma told police that the two fought violently and also punched and kicked one another.

Locals who claimed to have seen the couple fight told police that the two were violent and were punching each other.

A police officer said that during the scuffle, the woman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Izzu on his left hand, which led to excessive bleeding. Police are awaiting postmortem report for further clarity on Izzu’s death. Police have registered a case of murder registered against Uzuma.