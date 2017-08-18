Nine Delhi hospitals fined up to Rs 2 lakh over flouting waste management norms

Two days after fining over 17 city hotels for laxity in complying with the solid waste management rules, the National Green Tribunal on Friday took a hard look at Delhi’s hospitals and fined nine of them.

Out of the hospitals fined on Friday, the government-run establishments were told to pay Rs 75,000 each while the private ones will shell out Rs 50,000-Rs 2 lakh.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar imposed penalties on these medical institutions for failing to properly manage their biomedical waste and non-functioning of their waste treatment plants.

The green panel imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Shalimar Bagh-based Fortis Hospital, Rs 1.5 lakh each on Patparganj-based Max Super Speciality Hospital and Dharamshila Hospital & Research Centre and Rs 75,000 each on Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan, Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital.

The green court also directed the medical superintendents of the government hospitals to take strict action against erring officials responsible for violating environmental laws.

The orders on Friday came while hearing a petition by Almitra H Patel, who had sought directions on waste management in hospitals, hotels, colleges, malls, railway stations and bus terminals.

The NGT action comes after an interim report submitted by a committee set up by it to recommended action against defaulting bodies for improper management and treatment of sewage and lack of mechanism to recycle waste.

The green court had directed the committee to inspect all five-star hotels, hospitals which have more than 200 beds, cooperative group housing societies with over 300 flats, markets, shopping malls with a built up area of over 50,000 square metres and colleges having hostel accommodating more than 500 students in Delhi.

On the last date of hearing, Thursday, the NGT had imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh each on Hotel Leela Venture Ltd, Fraser Suites, Royal Plaza and Mahagun Hotels Pvt Ltd, Rs 2 lakh each on Chhatarpur-based Radiance Motel and Golden Petal Hotel and Banquet and Rs 2.50 lakh on Park Inn.

On Wednesday, it had imposed a penalty of Rs 7 lakh each on Taj Palace, Taj Vivanta hotels and Zorba Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Rs 5 lakh each on Crown Plaza in Mayur Vihar, the Lalit and Hotel Metropolitan, Rs 3 lakh each on Mayur Vihar-based Holiday Inn and Rs 2.50 lakh on GK Motel Pvt Ltd.