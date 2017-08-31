No manual repairing of broken roads, use machines to fill potholes, govt tells PWD

Tired of driving on bumpy roads in Delhi? You might get some relief soon as the Delhi government has directed the Public Works Department to fill potholes on roads only through filling machine to ensure roads are not uneven.

The PWD, which is responsible for maintaining over 1,200 km of roads in the city, has been asked to do away with manual repairing as it makes the ride rough.

“It has been decided that potholes should be filled with automatic pothole repair machine. Despite repeated instructions, no action has been taken. Area engineers have been asked to comply with the order to keep the road surface plain,” said a PWD official.

PWD had completed repair work of 200 km of roads but complaints of potholes are still coming. The department conducts regular surveys to know the number of potholes and rough patches. This year around 2,000 potholes and rough patches were noticed.

“With rain, more potholes will be reported and contractors repair it just for the sake of it. Action will be taken if a contractor is found repairing a road manually. We have the facility available must use it,” the official added.

Official said that traffic volume on the roads couple with rain leads to a quick wear and tear and regular maintenance is required to keep the quality of roads good for smooth flow of traffic and safety of motorists and pedestrians.

“We have also directed the engineers to improve the roads in their jurisdiction. Apart from repairing potholes, focus should also be on repairing divider, footpath and correction in signages. The paint on road markings also gets damaged and this also needs to be taken care of,” the official added.

Apart from the ring road and outer ring road, smaller roads, which come under PWD, are also being repaired.

All roads measuring 60 feet and above running into 1,260 kilometres across the national capital comes under PWD.

PWD is also working on a plan to reduce water logging on roads during Monsoon, one of regular problems faced by people during the rains. It has a centralized complaint centre for complaints about potholes and rough patches on the roads under its control.