No more extension in application date for DDA 2017 housing scheme

With around 16,000 forms being received by Delhi Development Authority till Friday for its latest housing scheme, the land owning agency is unlikely to extend its last date, sources in DDA said.

The agency has extended the last date for purchase of around 12,000 flats up for sale to September 11 as it had just received 8,000 forms.

However, of the 16,000 applications around 70% of the people have given preference for LIG and MIG flats while just 30% of the people have showed interest in LIG (lower income group) category. Majority — 11,197 — of the 12, 069 flats are one-bedroom LIG flats.

A senior DDA official said, “For selling 12,069 flats, we wanted at least more than 12 000 forms. Now that we have crossed 16,000-mark we won’t be extend the application deadline any further.”

DDA is likely to prepone the date of draw of lots. The draw of lots takes place three months after the last date of submitting the forms, which in this case is December.

“We are likely to conduct draw of lots in November so that the process of giving possession of the flats could be started this year itself,” he said.

DDA had launched the scheme on June 30 with 12,069 flats under which 87 are high-income group (HIG) flats, 404 are two-room middle income group (MIG) flats. There are 384 janta flats and rest are LIG.

To encourage prospective buyers, DDA has also relaxed the forfeiture clause. No penalty will be levied if houses are surrendered within 15 days of allotment of demand letter, which would have earlier led to a forfeiture of 25%.

For the LIG (lower income group) category, the registration fee is Rs 1,00,000 while for the middle income group and high income group flats, Rs 2,00,000 will be charged.

The authority had received 7.5 lakh applications for its scheme launched in September 2014. It had printed 20 lakh forms and about 17 lakh were sold. On the day of the launch, about 30,000 forms were bought and the number crossed the two lakh mark within five days.

This year, however, the scheme has not received such response.