Noida man Shivam Mavi joins Indian cricket team for Under 19 World Cup

Shivam Mavi, a 19-year-old all-rounder from Noida, is all set to join the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand next year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the list of 15 players on Sunday evening along with five ‘reserve’ players for the tournament.

Mavi, a medium pace bowler and a right-handed batsman, lives in the Janta Flats in Noida Sector 71.

“I am happy after being selected in the Indian cricket team for the World Cup. I would play my role with both bowl and bat and do my team proud,” said Mavi over the phone from Mumbai.

Mavi attracted the attention of the selectors after his performance in the zonal level ‘Challengers’ tournament where he bagged 9 wickets in four matches.

He is a second-year student of Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BBA) at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. He finished schooling from City Public School in Noida.

His father, Pankaj Mavi, is a businessman and his mother is a homemaker.

Mavi said his coach Phoolchand Sharma prepared him for the big matches.

“I owe my success to coach Phulchand Sharma sir, and to Anureet Singh, a pacer for Railways team who has mentored me,” said Mavi.

His coach Phoolchand Sharma said that Mavi has been training under him for the past 11 years.

“I have nurtured Mavi for a decade and it gives me immense pride to know that he has been selected for the U-19 World Cup,” said Sharma.

Mavi considers South African pacer Dale Steyn his idol and believes that one day he will play for the Indian cricket team.

“Steyn is my idol and my inspiration and I have always emulated him. Joining the Indian cricket team is my dream and I will achieve it one day,” said Mavi.

He is currently in Mumbai and he will be joining the camp in Bangalore from December 18-22. He will be flying to New Zealand on December 22 for the tournament.