North Delhi corporation to table annual budget on Tuesday, old plans likely to figure again

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is all set to present its annual budget on Tuesday, with a number of project announcements made in the last few years likely to be repeated. The financial budget for different projects of the civic agency will be tabled by the north corporation’s commissioner.

HT takes a look at some of the projects forgotten and delayed over the years.

Sanitation and landfill at Bhalsawa

In last year’s budget, improving sanitation conditions and management of Bhalswa landfill were among the prominent projects. In the budget, North Corporation had proposed to place 10,000 litter bins in their areas but they have managed to place less than 5,000. The agency had also proposed to buy eight mechanical sweepers, but till now only 4 mechanical sweepers .

“By this month we are going to purchase four more mechanical sweepers,” said an official.

In last year’s budget, Rs 5 crore was allocated for management and beautification of Bhalswa landfill. Officials said that Rs 1 crore was spent on hiring a consultant to chart out the road map for its beautification but the consultant left within a few months. “We have now invited global tenders,” an official said.

Rani Jhansi flyover

In 2008, the then MCD budget had a proposal to construct the 1.6km flyover, which would ease traffic in central Delhi. It was to be completed in 18 months. In the last 9 years, while the flyover awaits completion, it finds a mention in every budget. MCD officials said at least 82% of the work is complete and they expect to complete the project by March 2018.

Preety Agarwal, mayor of north corporation said that acquiring land and court cases had delayed the project. “In case of Rani Jhasi Flyover, after fighting a lot of court cases and acquiring land, work moved at a fast pace. The lackadaisical attitude of the municipal corporation’s administrative wing can also be held responsible behind the delay,” Agarwal said.

In September, after Delhi L-G Anil Baijal visited the construction site, the corporation had announced a deadline to complete the project in November. A north corporation official said that the project is delayed because some shopkeepers on the stretch ,where the flyover is to be built, have managed to get a a stay order against demolition orders from the Supreme Court.

Redevelopment of municipal properties

In 2014, the then budget included the construction of a multi-level parking in at least three places. It was to be completed within 2 years. The construction has not even begun.

Five-time Congress councillor Mukesh Goel, who was also a leader of Opposition, told HT that projects take a back seat because development is sidelined in the quest to make money. “In my 21 years of career as councillor I have not seen the situation this bad,” said Goel.

What to expect

Facing severe financial crisis, instead of new projects the agency will focus on projects that generate revenue to improve its financial health. The agency is at present running under the deficit of Rs 3,000 crore and has not been able to implement any new project this year. Among the revenue generating projects is construction of parking projects, auctioning of 22 shops at Asaf Ali Parking and other 24 properties in its jurisdiction.