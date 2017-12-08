NRI moves NGT after car towed at Sarojini Nagar market

A resident of United States approached the National Green Tribunal on Thursday after her car was towed by the police and she was fined by the New Delhi Municipal Council.

Merry Benny Williams, who came to India on November 20, claimed that her car was parked on the road outside Sarojini Nagar market along with many other cars on November 27.

The NGT on November 17 had banned parking vehicles on road at Sarojini Nagar market.

“There were no sign boards stating that it was a no-parking zone or tow-away zone. I am an NRI and live in San Diego. How do I know whether it was a no parking area or a tow-away zone?” she told the NGT.

A bench headed by Justice Swantanter Kumar said: “This is a serious matter. The NDMC should put up sign boards within 48 hours if it has not been done as the lady claims.”