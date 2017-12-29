Nursery admissions: Schools yet to upload criteria, discrepancies seen on DoE website

Over 200 schools are yet upload their criteria for nursery admissions even after three days since the start of the nursery admission process in Delhi’s recognised private schools.

Moreover, discrepancies were seen on the Directorate of Education’s (DoE) website on Friday regarding the nursery admission criteria, thereby creating confusion for parents.

Out of the 1,695 private recognised schools in Delhi, only 1,449 schools uploaded their criteria by 6pm on Friday. The DoE had earlier directed that schools that fail to upload the criteria by Tuesday, their admission process would be ‘kept in abeyance’. Atishi Marlena, the advisor to deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia, said that they, however, did not suspend the admission process of schools that failed to upload the criteria, but instead sent them letters to remind them to upload it.

DoE website

The DoE’s admission criteria page on their portal, which is supposed to be a one-stop place for parents to see the different point systems for different schools, showed two sets of data on Friday.

While the zone-wise listing of admission criteria reflected the correct categories and points for different schools, the consolidated one which enlists all the schools regardless of their district, had different point systems.

Sanskriti School for instance, among over a hundred other schools, has no points allotted to any criteria according to the consolidated page. Under the New Delhi district page, however, one can see that the school has a total of 80 points up for grabs, divided between distance, sibling and alumni parents.

For some schools, the consolidated page reflected last year’s criteria, such as Delhi Public School, Mathura Road and Springdales School, Pusa Road.

DPS has increased their maximum points for proximity to school from 60 last year to 70 this year, and got rid of the 10 points for girl child this year. Springdales School has reduced their points for girl child from 10 last year to 3 this year, and has removed the school transport criteria. The website, however, showed both the schools’ previous year’s criteria.

“The DoE seems to have not changed their material even after we uploaded the parameters on their website by December 26. They have gone ahead with last year’s (criteria),” said Ameeta Wattal, the principal of Springdales School, Pusa Road.

Marlena said that the issue must be a technical glitch which they will get fixed soon.