Objections against lack of infra, not Vande Mataram name, say Dyal Singh teachers

Teachers of Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya, formerly Dyal Singh (evening) College, on Saturday said they were not against the renaming of the college but their objection was over lack of infrastructure.

On Friday, the governing body of Dyal Singh (evening) college renamed the institution as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya and passed the resolution to make it a regular shift college.

A member of the joint action committee (JAC) against bifurcation of Dyal Singh College said the teachers have no objections over renaming of the college as it is the prerogative of the governing body to finalise a name.

A section of teachers and students have been dissatisfied with the proposal that the new regular shift college would continue to function in the same campus, thereby cutting into resources and creating infrastructure constraints.

“The concern of joint action committee members and the majority of the 6,000 strong institution is about the compromise in terms of infrastructure, student-land ratio, extra curricular amenities,” said Sachin N, who is also member of DU’s Academic Council.

He said that attempts by the chairman “to reduce the problem to a one-point matter about just the name is another falsity and untruth.”

Amitabh Sinha, the chairman of the governing body said there were some teachers from the morning college who had raised objection to the new name of the college earlier. “There shouldn’t be any objection to this name. And now if the teachers are saying they have no objection to it then I welcome it,” he said.

Viraj Kafle, teachers’ representative in the college’s governing body, said his opposition was not over name changing but over running two colleges using the same infrastructure. “The new college can have any name the governing body finds suitable but at least it should get its own building. There is no infrastructure to accommodate two colleges in same campus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress’s National Students Union of India (NSUI) too alleged the college doesn’t have enough infrastructure to accommodate students from the evening shift and said that first focus should he on improving infrastructure.

The RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said there can be no objection to the new name as it is the national song.