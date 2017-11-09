Odd-even scheme kicks in from Nov 13: All you need to know about timings, exemption, fines

The Delhi government has decided to bring back the odd-even scheme from November 13 to 17 in its effort to bring down the toxic pollution levels.

This will be the third edition of the odd-even scheme. Earlier two traffic rationing measures were in January 2016 and April 2016. Here’s all you need to know about the plan:

WHAT HAPPENS

*Those with registration numbers ending in odd digits are allowed to ply on odd dates and those ending in even digits run on even dates.

*Violators will be fined Rs 2,000 on the spot

* Odd-even drive timings will be from 8 am to 8 pm

THE EXEMPTIONS

* CNG and electric cars, two-wheelers, cars driven by women and vehicles with a woman driver with a male companion below 12 were exempted from the scheme.

* Vehicles being used for medical emergencies, occupied/driven by people with disabilities,VVIP and enforcement cars were also allowed to run on all days.

MEASURES TAKEN

*Surge pricing by app-based cab aggregators, such as Ola and Uber, will not be allowed

*DTC will arrange 500 additional buses, Metro has also been asked to increase feeder bus service

* The Delhi Metro has already started running additional trips -- 3317 instead of 3131.

*All 22 IGL stations will provide CNG stickers to applicants from Friday.

*In case of any problem, commuters can call transport department’s helpline number: 011 42400400