Odd-even scheme kicks in from Nov 13: All you need to know about timings, exemption, fines
With Delhi reeling from air pollution, transport minister Kailash Gehlot requests the people and all agencies to cooperate with the government in the implementation of the odd-even scheme.delhi Updated: Nov 09, 2017 19:57 IST
The Delhi government has decided to bring back the odd-even scheme from November 13 to 17 in its effort to bring down the toxic pollution levels.
This will be the third edition of the odd-even scheme. Earlier two traffic rationing measures were in January 2016 and April 2016. Here’s all you need to know about the plan:
WHAT HAPPENS
*Those with registration numbers ending in odd digits are allowed to ply on odd dates and those ending in even digits run on even dates.
*Violators will be fined Rs 2,000 on the spot
* Odd-even drive timings will be from 8 am to 8 pm
THE EXEMPTIONS
* CNG and electric cars, two-wheelers, cars driven by women and vehicles with a woman driver with a male companion below 12 were exempted from the scheme.
* Vehicles being used for medical emergencies, occupied/driven by people with disabilities,VVIP and enforcement cars were also allowed to run on all days.
MEASURES TAKEN
*Surge pricing by app-based cab aggregators, such as Ola and Uber, will not be allowed
*DTC will arrange 500 additional buses, Metro has also been asked to increase feeder bus service
* The Delhi Metro has already started running additional trips -- 3317 instead of 3131.
*All 22 IGL stations will provide CNG stickers to applicants from Friday.
*In case of any problem, commuters can call transport department’s helpline number: 011 42400400