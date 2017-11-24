One arrested for raping minor in Delhi’s Amar Colony

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man accused of repeatedly raping a five-year-old girl in south Delhi’s Amar Colony.

The suspect, Manish Pande was visiting a friend, Amit, who is the neighbour of the minor. After the alleged sexual assault, Pande went to his village in Bihar and got married two days later.

A Delhi Police team raided his village and he was arrested a day after his wedding.

Tracing the sequence of events, a senior police officer said that on November 20, the mother of the girl approached Amit’s landlord to complain about the alleged crime. Amit was not at home when the assault took place.

The landlord took matters in his own hands and after a brief argument, he slapped Pande, who left the premises soon after. Later, the minor told her mother that Pande had assaulted her on November 19 aswell. After this, the girl’s mother reported the matter to police and an FIR was registered after the minor’s medical examination.

“Since Pande and Amit were not to be found, the police had few clues. Upon learning that Pande had come to seek a job in the Capital and had approached many neighbours to give him work, we interrogated hundreds living in the area and pieced together the information provided by them to identify Pande and locate his village,” said the officer.

A team was sent to Bihar who arrested the accused on Friday morning. The police team learnt that his wedding was scheduled on Thursday and went as per the schedule. He intended to return to Delhi with his wife and resume his job search, the police added.