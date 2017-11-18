One killed, two injured in hit-and-run on Delhi’s South Extension flyover

A young man was killed while two others were injured in a road accident when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by unidentified vehicle at South Extension flyover in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Praveen Kumar. Kumar’s cousin Love Kumar and an yet to be identified third person, who was with the duo on the bike, sustained injuries in the incident. The police did not share the identity of the third rider, who had allegedly left the spot before the police arrived. Both Praveen and Love Kumar are residents of Badarpur.

Police said that the trio was returning home from a wedding function in Pitampura when the accident took place on Saturday.

“A little after midnight, when they had reached South Extension Flyover, an unidentified vehicle hit them causing the bike rider to lose control of his vehicle. The trio were thrown on the road. A passerby spotted them and informed us,” said a senior police officer.

A police team rushed to the spot and took Praveen and Love Kumar to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Praveen was declared brought dead while Love was put under treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on Saturday evening.

Praveen’s body was shifted at the mortuary for post mortem later. Polcie said Praveen was married and the father of a one-year-old girl. He worked in a private company in Nehru Place. The family of the deceased hails from Aligarh.

Investigators are trying to ascertain if the victims were drunk at the time of the accident and said blood smaple reports is awaited to ascertain the same. Love told the police that the third person on the bike was an acquaintance of his.

Police have registered a case of causing death by negligence and rash and negligent driving at the Kotla Mubarakpur Police station in south Delhi. Efforts are on to trace the vehicle, but the investigators have so far not been ble to obtain any CCTV footage of the incident. The officer said that they were talking to eyewitnesses to gather more clues in the case.