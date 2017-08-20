Online registration for DU’s 5-year journalism course to start from Aug 23

Delhi University will start the online application process for its five-year integrated journalism course at the newly established ‘Delhi School of Journalism’ from August 23.

The course will be taught in Hindi and English, with both the streams having 60 seats.

The last date to apply is September 8, after which the entrance test will be held on September 17. For English medium, the 2-hour test will begin from 9am and for Hindi medium, it will begin at 2pm.

The classes will begin from September 26, officials said.

Students from all streams are eligible for the entrance test provided they have scored 50% and above in Class 12 board exams.

“The entrance test will examine the candidate’s proficiency in general knowledge, current affairs, analytical and comprehension skills. The entrance test will be designed with the comparable standard of competitive exams at the national level for Class 12 students,” said Manasvini M Yogi, officer on special duty (OSD), Delhi School of Journalism.

The five-year program includes teaching of four foreign languages — Arabic, Chinese, Spanish and French. There will be two regional languages as well — Tamil and Bengali. Students will have to learn one foreign and one regional language in the 10 semesters.

“There are 28 core courses, two ability enhancement compulsory courses, two ability enhancement elective courses (skill-based), four general elective courses and four discipline specific elective courses and dissertation as per the UGC guidelines,” Yogi said.

Yogi said the course will give 50% weightage on classroom lectures and 50% to assignments/projects and internship.

“Students need to produce newsletters and documentaries, broadcast news bulletins, and multimedia contents of broadcast standards. The learning process will be adequately supported by a state of the art media lab cum studio,” she said.

Students will have the option of exiting the course after three years with a bachelor degree. “If there are vacant seats after three years, new students will be allowed to apply for an entrance test for the Post Graduation course,” she said.

The eligibility requirement for the PG entrance test will be a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University.