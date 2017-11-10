Only CBI can expose botch-ups in my son’s case: Father of Ryan Delhi boy who drowned

The father of a six-year-old boy, whose body was found in a tank in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj branch of Ryan International School last year, said on Friday that only a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe can expose the “botch-ups” by Delhi Police in his son’s case.

The comment by Ramhat Meena, father of 6-year-old Divyansh Kakora, came after the CBI arrested a Class 11 student for the murder of an 8-year-old boy in Ryan International School, Bhondsi, turning the case on its head and seemingly demolishing Gurgaon Police’s investigation.

A bus conductor was initially arrested on charges of murder and sexual assault of Class 2 student Pradhyumn Thakur, who was found with his throat slit outside a school toilet on September 8.

“CBI’s findings show that the police probe had several lapses in the Gurgaon case. Perhaps connivance may also come up later. This has been the core of our argument against Delhi Police from the start. Yet, investigators here simply registered a case of death by negligence,” Meena said. “Had my son’s case been handled by the CBI as well, the truth would have come out much earlier, and there would have been no botch up in Divyansh’s case.”

Divyansh Kakora was found dead in Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, on January 30, 2016, and police filed a chargesheet against five individuals, including the school principal and his class teacher, in May last year.

The police investigation had concluded that Divyansh’s death was the result of an accidental drowning that could have been prevented had the school staff been more alert.

Meena and his lawyer Aditya Agarwalsaid besides the fact that both the deaths happened in different branches of the same school, there were other parallels that could be drawn in the two cases.

“We had asked police to probe the role of two students and submitted a written follow-up complaint after talking to his friends. However, police never even bothered to look into the possibility,” said Agarwal.

“Like the Haryana government, the Delhi government too had recommended a CBI probe after the SDM’s inquiry concluded that the death was mysterious. But none of these facts made it into the police chargesheet, nor was the probe transferred,” he added.

Meena is hopeful that the Delhi High Court will rule favourably when his petition for a murder probe by the CBI — in which he challenged the Delhi Police findings — comes up for hearing on December 7.

Meena moved the HC last year and the court told him that it will consider his plea again if he wasn’t satisfied with the police probe.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ishwar Singh refused to comment on the matter, saying the case was still under trial and they would wait for the court to take further decision.