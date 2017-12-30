Over 63% jump in male sterilisation, more people using condoms, shows Delhi govt data

Male sterilisation in Delhi has seen a jump of over 63% in the last three years, shows government data released on Saturday. In 2016-17, 1,323 men underwent sterilisation as compared to 811 in 2014-15.

The overall percentage of sterilisations performed in the state has also gone up by approximately 8% — from 17,458 in 2014-15 to 18,869 in 2016-17.

“It is encouraging to see that more men are coming forward to get sterilisation done as traditionally it is the women who would opt for it as a family control measure. It reflects increase in awareness,” said a senior official of the Delhi government.

Contraception

The use of contraception has also increased. People using condoms having gone up by more than 72% — from 3,990 in 2014-15 to 6,880 in 2016-17. Intrauterine Contraceptive Device (IUCD) use increased from 71,754 to 84,370 in the corresponding period.

Births

More women are now receiving antenatal care (ANC) and giving birth in hospitals, the data further shows.

Number of pregnant women having received at least three ANC check-ups during pregnancy in 2016-17 was 5,63,171 as compared to 5,12,186 in 2014-15.

Government hospitals are getting more women for delivery with 2,11,930 deliveries reported in 2016-17 as compared to 2,05,471 in 2014-15. The numbers also include deliveries through surgery.

Healthcare for children

Immunisation coverage has also seen a healthy jump with 2,81,032 number of children (9 to 11 months old) being fully immunised in 2016-17 as compared to 2,77,215 in 2014-15.

The number of malnourished children admitted and treated in healthcare facilities saw over two-fold rise, with 8,223 children treated in 2016-17 as compared to 3,962 in 2014-15.

However, the state continues to struggle to keep its sick newborns alive. The data shows 1,154 neonates died last year in neonatal care units among the 16 identified hospitals, as compared to 1,049 in 2014-15.

“We have improved at many levels but there still are some weak areas that need to be focused upon, and we will work on them,” said the official.