Overcrowding a threat to safety in fire-safe Delhi malls

Delhi’s swanky malls may be one of the safest public places when it comes to fire safety, but a host of other problems can leave visitors trapped if a blaze similar to Mumbai’s Kamala Mills happened here, fire department officials said.

The warning was issued in the wake of a blaze at a Kamala Mills restaurant in Mumbai, which killed 14 people on Thursday night.

According to Atul Garg, chief fire officer (Delhi Fire Services), the safety arrangements at malls are of the highest category, like cinema halls and hotels. “There is not a mall in Delhi that does not have our NOC and it is renewed every three years after an audit,” said Garg.

Director of Delhi Fire Services, GC Mishra, agreed that malls had the “highest level” of protection, but said that overcrowding remained a constant threat. “Most of the malls admit much more visitors than they are designed to hold. The problem becomes more acute during the festive seasons and on weekends,” Mishra said.

The officer also pointed to the blocking or crowding of entrances by kiosks and by security check posts. “If a fire broke out on a busy day, visitors could find themselves cramped at the exit points,” said Mishra.

He pointed out that some gates of the mall are also closed on the pretext of ensuring security and metal detectors at entrances shrinks the space further.

“We keep raising these issues with the mall authorities whenever our men find such shortcomings. We also try to ensure that every single entrance of the mall is kept open from morning to night,” said Mishra.

The fire safety arrangements at the pubs and discotheques in malls also remain a cause of concern. To ensure controlled access, the pubs often have only one door serving as entry and exit points. The dim lights in these places also make it difficult to spot fire extinguishers or emergency gates.

“Before giving NOCs to pubs and discotheques in Delhi’s malls, with a seating capacity of over 50, we ensure that they keep at least two exit points open,” said Mishra.

But a senior police officer pointed out that like many eateries in the city, several pubs in malls too show they have fewer than 50 seats, but accommodate more people.

Meanwhile, ahead of the New Year’s Eve, the fire department as well as the civic agencies have decided to carry out inspections and visits of restaurant and malls. “Fire tenders will be put on standby at all prominent places from Sunday evening and on Monday,” said Garg.