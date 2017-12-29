Passenger headed for Muscat mistakenly boards Air India flight to Mumbai

A routine in-flight announcement informing passengers about their journey saved a passenger bound for Muscat from travelling to a wrong destination.

After issuing boarding card for Muscat, Air India allowed the passenger to board a Mumbai-bound flight but after hearing the announcement, the passenger alerted the on board crew and flight was called back from taxiway.

The passenger, shocked by the announcement, immediately got up from his seat and called the crew. He showed his boarding pass for Muscat while the flight was ready to take-off for Mumbai. The pilot was informed and aircraft returned to the terminal to drop the passenger.

Air India has suspended two staffs for the mistake.

The Mumbai flight, which was already running late, got delayed for another hour. The Muscat flight was also delayed by one hour. But this worked in the passenger’s favour, who was able to catch the flight despite the mess-up.

The incident took place on December 15.

“The passenger was on board AI 24 (Delhi-Mumbai), which was moving towards runway for take-off. As a routine procedure, announcement was made informing passengers about the flight journey. This passenger then informed the crew and flight was stopped as he had the boarding pass for Muscat of Air India flight AI 973,” said an Air India source.

The Mumbai flight, which was to depart at 8 pm, took off at 9 pm while, Muscat bound flight that was to depart at 8.20pm departed at 8.50pm.

Both the flights were departing around the same time and initial investigation suggest that boarding card scanner at the departure gate was not working and boarding card was checked manually.

“Boarding card has a bar code but that day the scanner was not working. Ideally, the staff posted there should have checked the boarding card carefully but it seems his boarding card was not checked. Incidentally, the seat in the Mumbai flight was also vacant,” the source added.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the goof-up and said two employees at the Delhi airport have been suspended.

The passenger was brought back to the terminal and was subjected to the security check again.

“He was issued a transit passenger card and was frisked again as per the procedure. Luckily, the Muscat flight had not departed and he boarded the flight,” the source added.

Earlier this month, in a similar incident, a woman bound for Mumbai missed her flight after Air India issued her boarding pass of a male passenger. The woman had requested for a duplicate boarding pass after she lost the original one.