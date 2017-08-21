Pedal along DU: Three North Campus routes that take you to places worth visiting

One of the best modes of transportation (and currently all the rage) to traverse through Delhi University’s (DU) North Campus is a bicycle that can be rented at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station. Available in colours red and green, one can rent them for free by submitting an ID proof.

So, if you’re one of those who loves to pedal through the varsity or at least wishes to — here are three routes that we have specially curated to acquaint you with the very best available around North Campus.

THE MARKET RAID

This route takes you around the best markets on campus.

With markets in abundance, North Campus offers some of the best options for shopping, and this tour hits all the check marks. Start at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, cycle through Kamla Nehru Ridge — the first pit stop is Kamla Nagar Market, which is a shopping heaven. The market also offers eating options in multitude — both old and new.

A shot of students shopping at Kamla Nagar Market. (Manoj Verma/HT Photo)

The route then takes you through Patel Chest towards the Hudson Lane area where (apart from food) you can stock up stationery, household items (if you live alone in the city), and other basic necessities.

The final pit stop is GTB Nagar Market, which again offers a myriad of shopping options. One can also get tattooed, play your favourite video game at various game arcades and score some mean accessories on the route.

Facts Distance covered: 7 kms

Ride: 38-minute-long approx.

THE FOOD ROUTE

This route takes you around the best food spots on campus.

Food is something you can’t afford to miss at North Campus. And this route gives you the best of it all! Start at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station and cycle your way to the centre of the campus where one can try the best of canteen offerings from Delhi School of Economics, Hindu College and Ramjas College. Continue the canteen trail at Kirori Mal College and Hans Raj College whilst sampling some delicious street offerings that are scattered all along the route (think channa kulcha, bhelpuri, kachoris and more).

The second pit stop is Kamla Nagar where one can savour momos, chhole bhature and other street food options before heading towards the third pit stop — Tom Uncle Maggi Point, which is adjacent to the Ramjas College wall.

A shot of the famous Tandoori Momos that you can find and Hudson Lane; (above right) paranthas at GTB Nagar market.

Cycle your way across Patel Chest, which has many mini food joints and fast food vans, to reach Hudson Lane. This place has some of the best food joints and bakeries in the area. And if street food is your thing, then the last pit stop at GTB Nagar offers foods from lip-smacking Chinese food to paranthas. The best part is guilt-free food indulgence, since you would be cycling through out this tour.

Facts Distance covered: 5.7 km

Ride: 37-minute-long approx.

RIDGE ROVING

This route takes you around the beautiful Kamla Nehru Ridge on campus.

This route is for nature lovers since it takes you around the scenic Kamala Nehru Ridge. Start at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station and cycle your way towards Vidhan Sabha Metro Station. From there, turn towards Rajpur Road that cuts right before the station. With the ridge by your side, pedal your way towards your first stop — the entrance for Sarpakaar Jheel.

Although there are signboards on the route, but it would be a good idea to ask someone for directions towards the entrance. You can also visit Khooni Khan Jheel, while you’re at it. At this time of the year, many birds can be spotted around the lakes.

The scenic routes of the Kamla Nehru Ridge. (Manoj Verma/ HT Photo)

Cycle forward towards Vishwavidyalaya Marg where you can enter the Bonta Park area of the ridge — take a walk, click beautiful pictures and visit sites such as the Southern Guard House and Flagstaff Tower. Other places to visit, on this route, are Pir Ghaib and Chauburja Mosque. The final pit stop on this route can be Anna’s South Indian canteen at Jubilee Hall, for a refreshing cup of coffee or tea.

Facts Distance covered: 6 km

Ride: 35-minute-long approx.

