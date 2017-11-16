People with A, B and AB blood types at higher risk of heart attack from pollution

Delhiites beware. If you have A, B or AB blood types then you are at a higher risk of heart attack due to prolonged exposure to air pollution. By contrast, those with O blood type are at a lower risk, a new research shows.

The findings were reported at the 2017 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in California.

The associated risks increase when the PM 2.5 level in the air breaches the 25 micrograms per cubic metre level.

“At levels higher than 25 microgrammes per cubic meter of pollution, the increase in risk is linear. Below that level there is little, if any, difference in risk,” lead investigator of the study, Benjamin Horne, a clinical epidemiologist, said.

In Delhi, fine particulate matter pollution is frequently above the 60 micrograms per cubic metre norm (24-hour average). During episodes of severe pollution, the PM 2.5 level tends to shoot up multiple times above the permissible limit.

With every 10 additional micrograms of PM2.5 particles per cubic metre, the risk for people with non O blood type increases by 25%, while for people with O blood it goes up by 10%.

The scientists had already reported two years ago that PM 2.5 levels above 25 microgrammes per cubic meter are dangerous for people with all blood types.

The ABO gene which is found only in A, B and AB blood types is linked to elevated risk of heart attack.

However, scientists clarified, that people will not suffer an actual heart attack unless they already have a coronary artery disease.

“You need to have other characteristics for coronary disease to get a heart attack. The association between heart attacks and pollution in patients with non-O blood is not something to panic over, but it is something to be aware of,” Horne said.

Staying indoors, exercising indoors, and taking your heart medication may help reduce risks, the researchers said.

Blood type at lower risk: O

Blood types at higher risk: A, B, AB (both positive and negative)

Percentage of population with O blood group in India: 37.12%)

Blood group B: 32.26%

Blood group A: 22.88%

Blood group AB: 7.74%.

