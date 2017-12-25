PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Monday the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro, which is expected to make commuting between South Delhi and Noida hassle-free.

Modi will also address the gathering at the Botanical Garden Metro Station after taking a ride along the new section of the transport network.

Tight security is in place for the Prime Minister’s visit.

As many as 5,155 security personnel will remain on duty for the day across the city. The area has been divided into 15 zones and additional security personnel have been brought in from various parts of the state.

Areas through which the Prime Minister’s motorcade will pass will remain under severe traffic restrictions from 7am till evening, officials said.

According to the Noida police spokesperson, the contingent of forces will include 8 superintendents of police (SPs), 20 additional superintendents of police (ASPs), 65 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 140 inspectors, 440 sub-inspectors, 150 head constables, 1,750 constables, 17 traffic inspectors, 130 traffic sub inspectors, 102 traffic head constables and 333 traffic constables.

Besides, there will be 10 companies of Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (UP-PAC) and 10 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed.

The 12.64-km stretch runs between Kalkaji and Noida’s Botanical Garden and accounts for a travel time of 19 minutes, thus facilitating easy access for commuters from South Delhi to Noida, and vice versa.

The coaches will reportedly have LED display, power charging capacity and colourful seats, while the stations will portray themes of nature, yoga, and cultural landmarks. Further, driverless trains are to be introduced along with the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology, which facilitate the movement of trains within a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds.

The Magenta Line also marks the usage of the first platform screen doors (PSDs), which are glass-made screens installed near the edge of platforms that open only when a train arrives and shut after it departs.

(With inputs from ANI)