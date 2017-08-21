Bomb scare at New Delhi station, cops search trains for 3 hours

A hoax call claiming that a bomb was placed inside a train coming to the New Delhi Railway Station sent police in tizzy. A search operation was conducted lasting three hours and the call was found to be a hoax.

A PCR call from an unknown number was received early Monday morning about the bomb in a train.

Police teams searched all incoming trains to the railway station but did not find anything suspicious.

“Our teams searched trains but nothing has been found. The caller had said that there is a bomb in the train coming to New Delhi so we checked the trains and platforms,” said Parwaiz Ahmed, DCP (Railways).

Ahmed said that a call from an unknown number was received by the PCR at 3.07am.

“It was a hoax call. We have stopped the combing operation after three hours of search,” he said.