Pradhyuman murder: CBI probes if bus conductor was framed by kin, questions uncle

The CBI on Tuesday questioned an ‘uncle’ of bus conductor Ashok Kumar in relation to the murder of eight year old Pradhyumn Thakur.

The move came after some audio recordings of the relative surfaced in which he is allegedly heard talking to a family member of a juvenile accused in the case.

The Gurgaon police had arrested Kumar on charges of murdering the Ryan student. The case was handed over to the CBI later and the central agency apprehended a Class 11 student of the same school. Kumar was granted bail on Tuesday.

A CBI official said the agency had summoned OP Chopra, the alleged uncle of bus conductor Kumar, in connection to the probe.

Though, the CBI refused to say anything on the outcome of the questioning of Chopra, but Pradhyumn Thakur’s lawyer Sushil Tekriwal told HT that prima facie it appears to be scandalous, conspiratorial and contemptuous in nature and is also a direct interference in the course of the criminal justice delivery system.

“The said audio is making rounds and we immediately submitted the same with the CBI not only for the ascertaining of its veracity, genuineness and actuality but also to take appropriate legal action ,” added Tekriwal.

Chopra was not available for comments. But his lawyer Mohit Verma, who also represent Kumar, claimed the audio recording was the outcome of a ‘chit chat’ his client had with the uncle of the juvenile .

“He was questioned by the CBI officials and was returning to his village when I spoke to him,” said Verma.