Delhi rains to make weekend pleasant, Met office says be ready for stormy weather

Delhi woke up to overcast sky and showers on Saturday morning as the weather department predicted generally cloudy sky with rain and thundershowers for the weekend.

Saturday showers came as a relief ending a nearly weeklong dry spell and bringing the temperature down to a comfortable 26 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (Met) officials said there might be thunderstorm with showers later in the day while the maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

The city received 23.4mm rainfall till 8.30am on Saturday morning, an official of the Safdarjung weather observatory said.

According to him, the rains will continue at a few places over Delhi and the National Capital Region on Sunday also.

This relief could be because of a cyclonic circulation, which Met officials had earlier said, was likely to develop over Bay of Bengal this week. This system is likely to move northwestward and drag the monsoon trough closer to Delhi. That could be the reason behind rain in the city over the weekend, an official said.

Delhi received showers early on Saturday morning. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

This welcome rain is also good news for the Capital which is reeling from 37 per cent deficit rain this August, after recording the wettest June for more than a decade. On an average, Delhi receives around 434.2mm of rain between June 1 and August 17. But this year, in the same period, it got only around 272.1mm of rain. This is 37 per cent less than what the city receives.

Humidity level, which was 100 per cent at 8.30am, will also remain on the higher side, the forecast for Saturday said.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 29 degrees Celsius.