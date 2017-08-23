Rainy Delhi on Wednesday, expect showers on Thursday too

It was a rainy day on Wednesday with most parts of Delhi sporting an overcast sky and experiencing showers. Similar weather can be expected on Thursday.

The Met department has forecasted rain for the rest of the week, too.

“From now on, for the next few days, we will have some rain. It will fluctuate between light rain and moderate to heavy downpours, with the most intense of the showers expected on Thursday and Saturday,” said a Met official.

On Wednesday, from 8.30 in the morning till 5.30 in the evening, 37.2mm rain was recorded at Safdurjung observatory, which is considered official for Delhi.

Palam recorded 22.6mm rain, Lodhi Road 26.8mm, Ayanagar 32.6mm while trace rainfall was recorded at the observatory at Ridge.

But waterlogging due to the rain caused traffic snarls in some parts of the city.

Traffic moved slowly in the carriageway from Peera Garhi towards the elevated road Mangolpuri and from TR Sawhney Motors towards Bhopura Border due to waterlogging.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.7 degree Celsius, a notch above what is normal this time of the year. The minimum was 28.5, two degrees above normal. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)

Snarl was reported at Khajuri towards Wazirabad due to breakdown of a DTC bus at Wazirabad Bridge. In the morning hours, another bus breakdown caused bumper to bumper traffic from GPO towards Patel Chowk near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

The humidity levels stayed on the higher side oscillating between 100 and 79%.

“On Thursday, generally cloudy sky is expected. Thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur in some areas of the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 33 and 28 degrees respectively,” the MeT official said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.