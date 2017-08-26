Ram Rahim Singh rape verdict: Riots kill Delhi’s nightlife on a Friday evening

On what would’ve otherwise been a happening Friday night in the Capital, even the tables at some of the most popular joints were not filled to capacity, let alone people dancing to the latest hits. The parties were on hold.

The violence unleashed by the followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, head of the sect Dera Sacha Sauda, following his conviction in a rape case, had ruined the Capital’s Friday night revelry on August 25. Despite increased security measures, riots broke out in Sirsa and Panchkula (in Haryana), and it took no time for the mobs to target certain places in Delhi-NCR. Even the keenest party-goers didn’t want to risk their car being burnt by a mob — and so the bar stools were unoccupied.

We went to Epicuria in Nehru Place, normally heaving with young people in their Friday night finery, to assess the situation. At first, the management didn’t let us take any photographs. Upon being coaxed, the bouncers told us that this lack of guests was due to the curfew-like situation. One bouncer, on condition of anonymity, said, “Iss samay tak toh poora bhara hota hai. Dango ki vajah se hi log nahi aa rahe hain. Sab darre hue hain (Usually, at this time, the place is overflowing. But people are scared and haven’t come out because of the riots).”

Musician Kamakshi Khanna, who was scheduled to perform at Fio Cookhouse on Friday evening, had to cancel and reschedule her gig. “The priority was everyone’s safety. Be it the people who were managing the show, people at the venue, and us. Riots were spreading like wildfire, including in places like Anand Vihar (east Delhi) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh),” she said.

Dance floors were deserted at most places. (Etti Bali/Hindustan Times)

A Mumbai-based band, As We Keep Searching, was set to perform at Anti-Social in Hauz Khas Village on Friday evening. They also had to cancel the show, as modes of transport were affected. “The decision was taken by all of us. We also heard of the [Delhi] Metro shutting down. A lot of our friends were messaging us that it would be difficult to travel. Nothing was in our control,” said lead singer Uddipan Sarmah. The band couldn’t make it to Delhi, and are in talks for rescheduling the show. “The funny part was that it was a sold-out show, and we’ve never not played a show that was sold out.”

The band, As We Keep Searching, posted an apology on their Facebook page for not being able to perform in the Capital, given the dire situation.

So far, 31 people have been reported killed in the attacks, and Section 144 has been implemented in most parts of Haryana and Delhi. Further development is awaited.