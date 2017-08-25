Ram Rahim verdict: Delhi L-G appeals for peace, police say violence in control

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal appealed for peace in Delhi after cases of arson were reported in the city following conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, chief of Dera Sacha Sauda sect, in a rape case.

Baijal spoke to police commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Friday evening and directed him to prevent further violence.

I appeal to all to maintain peace & have directed Commissioner of Police to take effective measures to ensure protection of life & property — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) August 25, 2017

Delhi Police said the Capital has been kept on alert while assuring that the situation has been brought under control. Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said in a press conference that security has been increased and more force brought in to ensure there is no law and order problem.

The police arrested three men from Khayala and Badarpur for allegedly trying to torch two buses after violence broke out in Haryana and Punjab in protest against the verdict. “We have increased security. There were small incidents reported from different parts of the city. The buses were partially damaged. Senior officers are patrolling the area. There is no gathering anywhere now,” Verma said.

“In Jahagirpuri and Loni, buses were partially burnt. At Anand Vihar railway station yard, the protesters partially burnt two bogies. However, the situation across the city is under control.”

Verma said special arrangements have been made to ensure security at night. “Our security officers will be there at night too. They will patrol all the roads. The local police along with security officers will patrol the market places,” Verma said.