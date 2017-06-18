Respite from heat, Delhi weather to remain pleasant today

Residents of the national capital on Saturday had a respite from heat as the maximum temperature on Saturday dropped by seven degrees to 31.8 degrees Celsius. A further drop in the maximum temperature is expected on Sunday after possible thunderstorms.

“The sky on Sunday will remain partly cloudy with a possibility of rain or thunderstorm,” an India Meteorological Department official said. The maximum temperature is likely to be similar to Saturday’s in Delhi.

The city received 4.4 mm rain before 8.30am on Saturday. The morning humidity was recorded at 74 per cent, while it came down to 63 per cent by 5.30pm.

On Saturday, the minimum settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

On Friday, the national capital had recorded a maximum of 35.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below season’s average, while the minimum temperature stood at 21.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season’s average.